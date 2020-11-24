ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

MWCDC issues call for chalk artists

 
November 24, 2020



Mount Washington Community Development Corporation is seeking volunteer chalk artists to create art on the business district sidewalks on Saturday and Sunday, November 28 and 29.

Participants will receive chalk and may draw on one or more concrete pads, depending on availability. There will be a holiday theme for the event. Prizes will be awarded to the best volunteer artists, as selected by MWCDC staff and board members.

Anyone residing in the 15211 Zip Code may participate, but children under age 18 must be supervised by a parent or guardian. Students in CAPA and Brashear his schools are encouraged to participate.

Artists must agree to social distancing practices as defined by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Art must also follow City of Pittsburgh guidelines.

To register, or for more information, call or email: 412-481-3220 or info@mwcdc.org.

 

