Mt. Oliver Borough department reports

Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough for October:

Public Safety Department

• 548 calls for service

• 37 drug arrests for the seizure of marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia: 16 marijuana arrests, four crack cocaine arrests, seven heroin arrests and 10 pill/paraphernalia arrests.

• One DUI arrest in October

• The K9 Unit was used 14 times for: five targeted patrols, two arrests, five park & walks and two search warrants/drug searches.

• The Mt. Oliver Police Department served five warrants.

• Five commercial alarms and four residential alarms were responded to in October.

• Two abandoned vehicles were posted, 11 warnings were given and three vehicles towed. One vehicle posted the previous month was towed; two vehicles posted in October were fixed or moved; and, four vehicles posted in October are pending.

• Parking enforcement wrote 114 borough tags during October. Mt. Oliver Police wrote 69 borough tickets and there were 30 state citations for parking violations. A total of $1,411 was collected for payment of fines.

• One property on Amanda Avenue was added to the nuisance property list due to excessive calls and several citations written to resident while on the calls. Several additional calls were added in October. A letter will be sent to the property owner.

• The police put 4,341 total miles on all vehicles for October. Vehicle and maintenance and repair totaled $2,128.77 on police vehicles.

Code Enforcement

• 40 violations were issued for October

• 29 open cases remained for October and prior months

• $341 was collected in fines for code violations

• Five hearings were held in front of District Magistrate Richard King

• 33 rental licenses were issued for 50 units. 47 rental license applications were mailed out for 103 units expiring on November 30

• Four occupancy permits were issued: three single-family permits and one multi-family permit

• One building permit was issued to replace a front porch on Margaret Street

• One zoning permit was issued on Brownsville Road to install a commercial communication antenna array

• Two zoning violations were open and pending: 1752 Arlington Avenue: Section 407(3)(A), No fence or wall shall be erected, replaced or altered unless an application has been made and a permit issued by the Zoning Officer; and Section 407-3(D)(4), Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and may not be more than 50 percent solid; 205 Quincy Avenue: Section 407-3(D)(4), Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and may not be more than 50 percent solid

Public Works

• Installed signs in Middle Way and Walnut Street parking lots

• Installed wayfinding signs on Brownsville Road

• Removed handicap parking sign in 100 block of Church

• Installed new parking pay stations

• Responded to 22 PA 1 Calls during October

• Patched potholes around the borough

• Detailed Brownsville, Amanda, Charles, Goldbach, Middle, Hays (Ormsby to Margaret), Locust, Stamm, Anthony, Louisa and William.

• Repaired a curb on Transverse & Brando

• Prepared the sidewalk for pouring near Borough Building

• Cleaned leaves weekly on Transverse and Brandon

• Performed one dye test

• Responded to an illicit discharge on Margaret Street; coordinating repair with property management agency

• Had the 2007 Chevy 3500 (1-ton) towed for issue with bearings

• As of Oct. 31, the 2007 was still out of service