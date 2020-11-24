ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Mt. O. Light Up Night is o n Saturday, Nov. 28

 
November 24, 2020



Mt. Oliver will celebrate Light Up Night on Saturday, Nov. 28 in the 100-200 blocks of Brownsville Road.

The celebration, from 4-8 p.m. will feature a visit from Santa and lighting of the Christmas Tree at dusk. There will be good eats by Maietta's Restaurant and Mt. Oliver Gyros: Sweet treats by TC Candy; Hot cocoa, coffee and s'mores bars with the Mt. Oliver Fire Dept.

Warm up by the bonfire at the Walnut Street parking lot and listen to live music by Caleb Smith and The Koz Band.

Free parking is available on Brownsville Road and the Middle Way parking lot.

Everyone is encouraged to drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the Borough Building for the Toys for Tots Toy Drive.

 

