Mayor Peduto and United WE's Appointments Project partner to increase representation of women on Pittsburgh civic boards

The Office of Mayor William Peduto and United WE have announced their collaborative partnership to increase the number of women on local boards and commissions through the Appointments Project®.

Started in 2014, the Appointments Project® has successfully placed more than 140 women on boards and commissions, including 28 percent women of color.

The award-winning Appointments Project, started by United WE, formerly the Women's Foundation, serves as a talent bank, advisor and advocate for women seeking opportunities to lead their communities. The program was piloted in Kansas City and operates in dozens of cities throughout Missouri and Kansas, working to attract diverse applicants for appointed positions on boards and commissions.

"I'm very pleased that of the 198 board and commissions appointments in Pittsburgh, 61 percent are female," Mayor Peduto said. "This is promising, but still isn't good enough. Our partnership with United WE and Appointments Project® will help us do even better to increase the number of women, including women of color, who are at the decision-making table of their communities."

Mayor Peduto will be joined in partnership by community partners including Chatham University Women's Institute, Gwens Girls and Executive Women›s Council.

Based on a growing number of success stories, the pipeline of women leaders is growing rapidly and the program is being sought after by other cities. The program expanded to Fort Worth in August 2020 with the help of partners like Mayor Betsy Price. United WE plans to scale the project to additional cities over the next five years. The Appointments Project® fills a critical need in creating a pathway to work with elected officials and better community representation that leads to better lives for all.

"Our research showed us that women don't become civically engaged because they weren't being asked. As a result, we created the Appointments Project® so local boards and commissions could reflect the communities they serve," said Wendy Doyle, United WE president & CEO. "With the help of partners like Mayor Peduto, we are addressing the gender disparities in local leadership and able to make real changes in our communities."

Two public training events are planned for Monday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 12 p.m. EST. These workshops guide women through the process of applying for these positions and offer applicants for appointments. "We encourage and invite everyone to learn more and join us in unlocking women's potential for civic leadership," Mayor Peduto said.

To learn more about the Appointments Project® and to sign up for these trainings, visit http://united-we.org/appointments-project.