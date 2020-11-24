ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Holy Trinity Cathedral holiday "Sweets" sale

 
November 24, 2020



Although Holy Trinity Cathedral isn’t able to hold its Annual Cookie Sale this year, their bakers have been hard at work making various “goodies” to enjoy during the holidays.

They will be selling nut rolls, apricot rolls, poppy seed rolls, nut horns, and lady locks. All items are by pre-order only - there will be nothing “extra” for sale on the pick-up day, Saturday, Dec. 5. Visit htsoc.com to place an online order. 

All items must be pre-ordered by Monday, Nov. 30. There are limited quantities. No orders will be taken after Monday, Nov. 30. After completing an order, be sure to check for a confirmation in email.

Order pick-up is on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15236. Drive into the parking lot and follow the signs to the pay station and then to the pick-up station. They will accept cash, check or charge as payment upon pick up. Those picking up their holiday sweets will remain in their car at all times.

Any questions, email: htcnutroll@gmail.com.

 

