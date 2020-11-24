Chamber postpones this year's Progressive Holiday Mingle

The South Side Chamber of Commerce has postponed its Progressive Holiday Mingle event planned for December 2.

The Mingle is being postponed in compliance with the Allegheny County Department of Health's strong COVID-19 pandemic advisory on November 18. The advisory recommends people in Allegheny County should only leave their homes for work, school, and essential activities amid the county's current surge in coronavirus cases.

This advisory is in place for 30 days or until the county health director determines it is appropriate to change it.

The Chamber's Board of Directors decided to postpone the planned Progressive Holiday Mingle to comply with the county pandemic advisory and to avoid endangering the health of those who would have participated. The chamber's board regrets having to postpone the Mingle but hopes everyone understands it is best.

The five restaurants that would have been featured in the December Mingle event are Carmella's Plates & Pints, La Palapa Mexican Kitchen and Mezcal Bar, Stagioni Ristorante, The Vault Taproom, and Twelve Whiskey & Barbecue.

The chamber will select a 2021 date to be determined for the Mingle when it is safe. Sponsors and ticket purchasers have been notified. Contact the chamber at info@southsidechamber.org for more information.