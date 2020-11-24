Pennie Marketplace is open for health insurance

Pennie’s 2021 Open Enrollment Period is going on now. Pennie is Pennsylvania’s official destination for individuals and families seeking high-quality health insurance coverage and is the only place to access financial assistance, for which nearly nine out of 10 customers currently qualify.

All current and potential enrollees are encouraged to visit pennie.com to explore their coverage options as plan offerings may change year-over-year. If individuals need assistance shopping for and enrolling in coverage, or updating their migrated Pennie account, they should visit pennie.com, call the Pennie call center or connect with a local broker or assister. The multi-lingual Pennie call center can be reached at 1-844-844-8040 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Open Enrollment.

Customers should act now. If they want to enroll in coverage that starts on January 1, 2021, the deadline to do so is December 15. If a customer enrolls in coverage between December 16 and January 15, their coverage will begin on February 1, 2021.