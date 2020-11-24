Mt. Oliver Council approves paying the bills

The Mt. Oliver Borough Council quickly took care of business at a short November meeting with a series of motions authorizing payments.

The council authorized payments of: $3,938 to State Pipe Services for the 2020 SHACOG Lining Contract and Spot Lining Contract; and, $37,131.25 to A. Folino for work completed on the Brownsville Road Sidewalk project between Oct. 20 and Nov. 4. Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson added that this wasn't the final payment, an additional $25,000 to $50,000 worth of work had to be completed.

Council also approved a motion to recommend SHACOG award an ADA ramp project to Excalibur Construction in the amount of $27,837.50.

The council heard a motion for a request of a handicapped parking space on William Street. Mr. Hopkinson said the Public Works Department had reviewed the request and said it met all the requirements under the ordinance.

Councilman Nick Viglione requested they table the request until he had a chance to look at the location.

Council President Amber McGough responded, "sometimes we're delaying these things and we get these (council information) packets ahead of time. We need to be checking some of this out before hand."

Other councilmembers agreed they would also like to take a look at the location. Mr. Hopkinson asked them to be aware a nearby parking pad belonged to a different house and the house requesting the handicapped space didn't have any off-street parking.

The council also voted to move its December meeting from the normal third Monday of the month to the second Monday. The December meeting of the Borough Council will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 in the Mt. Oliver Fire Hall, 120 Brownsville Road.