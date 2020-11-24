Mt. O. mayor expresses concerns over Arlington Avenue dance club in city

"I've called everybody but the dogcatcher, more than once, more than twice," Mt. Oliver Mayor Frank Bernardini told the Borough Council at the November meeting.

Mayor Bernardini was complaining about the former American Legion building on Arlington Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh. He said he's called Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto's office and Councilman Bruce Kraus' office along with Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich and the Allegheny County Health Department with no success or action on the property.

"According to the Public Safety Director it's going to take more than one or two people to call," Mr. Bernardini said. He urged anyone with complaints to call the city and county officials concerning the night club. But it may not be neccessary now.

There has been official action taken recently concerning the property. The club had been closed by the Health Department in September for Coronavirus violations including: operating without a valid health permit, allowing indoor operations past 11 p.m., serving alcohol without a meal and a lack of face coverings.

The Nuisance Bar Taskforce also executed a search warrant at the venue in late October after a number of complaints. The taskforce found alcohol sales without a license, illegal gambling and a rifle.

Fines at the club for violations have totaled about $10,000. Each time they were closed, the club reopened.

The venue was again visited and closed by the Health Department this past weekend. Covid-19 violations included operating without a health permit, operating under a closure order, operating as a nigth club, exceeding the allowed capacity, lack of face coverings, serving alcohol without meals and serving alcohol after midnight.

The closure was for a minimum of seven days.

On Sunday, owners of the club posted on Facebook that they have closed, permanently.