Police arrest man in Knoxville after ShotSpotter alert

Zone 3 police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of Zara Street around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The officers saw a man fleeing as they arrived on scene and observed him force his way through a closed front door of a home on Zara Street.

According to Public Information Officer Chris Togneri, police gave verbal commands for the man to exit the home. Two adults exited the house and told the officers they live in the home and a young girl was asleep in a room upstairs. Officers entered the home, secured the first floor and then cleared the second floor, where they located the sleeping girl. Officers safely evacuated the girl.

Police then checked the basement, where they found the suspect hiding in a small utility room. The man refused multiple commands to surrender to police or show his hands.

A K-9 was deployed and the man sprayed the dog in the face with laundry stain remover several times. After multiple attempts to apprehend the man, officers took him into custody.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of minor injuries, then transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

The residents of the home said they did not know the man inside their home and confirmed no one should have been in their home. The officers also observed damage to the front door jam.

Deonte Donald Kidd, 26, of Beltzhoover, was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest and taunting a police animal, and for an outstanding warrant out of Upper St. Clair.

Police continue to investigate the Zara Street shooting. No injuries or property damage in the shooting were reported.