HA Helping To Stabilize The Neighborhood, Preserve Homes

The Hilltop Alliance has operated the Property Stabilization Program (PSP) to help stabilize and preserve homes in the Hilltop since June 2013. To date, nearly 750 neighborhood property owners have received property stabilization assistance through the program

The PSP acts as a code enforcement intermediary, connecting residents to home repair resources and working with property owners to resolve the issue, acting as facilitator with the City, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and other community partners. The PSP also works on resolving complaints about vacant properties. Additionally, the Hilltop Alliance's PSP staff has assisted residents with more than 200 human services referrals.

Many small grant offerings fall under the umbrella of the Property Stabilization Program, including, but not limited to, the Emergency Stabilization Grant program, free wills and tangled title assistance, and helping with the Housing Opportunity Fund's Homeowners Assistance Program. The Hilltop Alliance has provided more than 225 grants for this assistance totaling over $2.5 Million in aid to individual property owners.

In 2015-2020, PSP saw continued growth, including the first couple of successful renovations and sales of vacant property acquired through the City. These properties had been vacant and abandoned for around a decade. The HA is still advancing another 20 properties to be renovated and resold, or vacant lots for new housing to be built.

Looking ahead, the Hilltop Alliance has plans to construct 30 new single-family homes in Allentown on vacant, city-owned lots. If successful in receiving the highly competitive funding, this project would be the largest single-project investment in Allentown in nearly 40 years.

For more information about Property Stabilization Program, contact Program Coordinator Jeph Martin at the Hilltop Alliance, 412-586-5807 ext. 3.