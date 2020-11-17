Pittsburgh signs partnership/Sister Cities agreement with City of Glasgow

The Cities of Pittsburgh and Glasgow announced a new partnership/sister city relationship. A virtual signing ceremony was held formalizing a long-valued relationship between the two cities and is the next step in creating a strong connection between Pittsburgh and Glasgow.

Pittsburgh and Glasgow have a lot in common. Both cities are situated on rivers, were forged in an industrial past and are poised to led the way on shared goals around environmental, racial justice, and economic and social equity agendas. They are now poised to lead the world again on the shared goals of innovation, environmental sustainability, racial justice and economic and social equity in health, and wellbeing.

"The long-established Scottish connection to Pittsburgh has been strengthened in recent years as we've shared the challenges of industrial heritage, built a renewed strength through a shared resilience journey and now seek to collaborate further through a sister cities arrangement. We are working together to address issues of climate change, health inequality and building more equitable prosperity," Mayor William Peduto said.

The date of this historic signing ceremony is significant. In one year, Glasgow will host COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference November 1 – 12, 2021. A delegation led by Mayor Peduto will attend COP26 in Glasgow where a second, in-person signing ceremony will take place.

The teams in Pittsburgh and Glasgow that has been working on this new partnership/sister city relationship and are developing an ambitious work plan that includes measurable outcomes that will be reported out to the attendees of COP26.

Leader of Glasgow City Council, Susan Aitken said: "Glasgow and Pittsburgh were titans of the industrial age – with global reputations for ships, built on the Clyde, and the mills that lined the rivers of the Steel City.

"Both endured very similar slumps in our fortunes as heavy industry faltered. Many thousands of jobs were lost; populations declined, and the health of citizens suffered.

"What is arguably more remarkable is the way our cities have fought back from these challenges over recent decades; with both drawing on their resilience to address the economic, social and physical legacies of our industrial past.

"We have already learned a lot from each other; but this partnership will draw Glasgow and Pittsburgh closer together than ever before – and provides an opportunity for us to show real leadership on the climate emergency and building back from the Covid-19 pandemic in a way that prioritises economic, social and environmental justice for all our people," Leader Susan Aitken said.

Pittsburgh currently has Sister Cities in 18 different countries. Cities with active engagement beyond Glasgow include Saitama City, Japan; Bilbao, Spain; Wuhan, China; and Da Nang, Vietnam. Glasgow has recently established partner and frontrunner city relationships with Santiago, Chile and Berlin, Germany.

"Now more than ever it is important for cities to have strong global partners. By partnering with cities like Glasgow, Pittsburgh can promote our innovation economy to the world and open up opportunities for our region. We are excited to work with the team in Glasgow and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship" said Grant Ervin, chief resilience officer, City of Pittsburgh.

This new partnership came about with the assistance of the Sister Cities Association of Pittsburgh (SCAP). SCAP, like other like organizations across the US and world; seeks beneficial two-way partnerships with cities across the globe through economic, cultural and educational exchanges with cities that share commonalities, challenges and opportunities.