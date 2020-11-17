ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Honoring South Side veterans

 
November 17, 2020

Candice Gonzalez

Vietnam Veteran Glenn Connor raised new flags and South Side Chamber of Commerce volunteers cleaned the marble veterans' memorial and surroundings at S. 18th and East Carson streets to honor South Side veterans on Veterans Day.













 

