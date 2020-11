The Hilltop Urban Farm had to call in the heavy equipment to help clear the fields of rocks and bolders to expand the growing area at the site of the former St. Clair Village. The field will be used as the "community farm," growing vegetables to be distributed through area food pantries. This year, the Hilltop Urban Farm and its farm incubator participants donated nearly 4,500 pounds of homegrown produce to the food pantries.