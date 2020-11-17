105th Pittsburgh Christmas Tree lighting will be virtually streamed on Friday, Nov. 20

The City of Pittsburgh will officially kick off the holiday season with the 105th Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony this Friday.

In line current health regulations and the cancellation of traditional Light Up Night festivities, the City will for the first time present this year's lighting virtually on social media and City-Channel YouTube at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

Mayor William Peduto will join Santa Claus in a pre-recorded socially distant ceremony.

It wouldn't be the holidays without the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The Grammy-award winning orchestra is now in its 125th season and will be represented by five members of the brass section who will play a medley of holiday favorites.

The ceremony will also feature the Duquesne University Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

Downtown's only live evergreen, Pittsburgh's first Christmas Tree lighting ceremony took place in 1915 on the construction site of an unfinished City-County Building. This year's 33-foot spruce hails from the yard of Ms. Nona Lee in the Hill District's Crawford-Roberts.

The tree will remain on display with occasional light shows on the front façade of the City-County Building through early January.