MWCDC community forum will on Thursday, Nov. 19

The Mount Washington Community Development Corporation will hold a community forum via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The agenda includes the proposed demolition of 110 Sweetbriar Street with Jeremy Wassel, Planning and Development coordinator, Ellicott Development Company. Also, updates concerning the Built Environment Surveys, visitors centers, Neighborhood Initiatives Fund, sidewalk chalk art and small business promotion event, AmerCorps VISTA, and volunteer projects.

Join the Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/2IkQJ5L with the Meeting ID: 889 9097 0250 and Passcode: 285233.