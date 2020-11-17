Results for Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases heard on November 10
November 17, 2020
Results for the following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:
• Frank Sciulli, 224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined $1,099.00.
• Nicholas Romaniello, 345 Walter Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined $1,099.00.
• Jason Reichert, 807 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Continued to Dec. 1.
• Jason Reichert, 813-815 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Continued to Dec. 1.
• GDC Investments, 211 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Continued, Awaiting mail service.
• Frank Knezevich, 1714 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.
• Bruce Liptak, 405 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Fined $699.00.
• John Kennedy, 500 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Fined $699.00.
• Juan Henderson, 115 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Fined $699.00.
• Mehrouz Emamzadeh, 158 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Fined $699.00.
• Lilac Investments, 511 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Continued, Awaiting mail service.
All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.
