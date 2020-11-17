Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for December 1

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 10:30 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Jason Reichert, 807 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Jason Reichert, 813-815 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.