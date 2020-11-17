Holiday "Mingle" will be a S.S. progressive dinner

The South Side Chamber of Commerce's popular annual holiday "Mingle" fundraiser will take on a new twist in 2020. Presented on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from approximately 6-10 p.m. depending on ticket sales, the new Progressive Holiday Mingle is a progressive dinner - South Side style. It will comply with pandemic precautionary measures. UPMC is the presenting sponsor.

The chamber welcomes guests to mingle their way along East Carson Street, making stops at some of our great South Side restaurants to enjoy tasty treats and signature cocktails. Participating restaurants are: La Palapa Mexican Kitchen & Mezcal Bar, Stagioni Ristorante, Carmella's Plates & Pints, The Vault Taproom, and Twelve Whiskey & Barbecue.

Admission tickets include visits to these five restaurants, each serving a complimentary craft cocktail and deliciously paired small plates. Tickets are limited. Gift baskets will also be raffled.

To keep guests and everyone else involved as safe as possible, tickets will be sold in groups of four, and guests will mingle together in groups of four. Guests will remain with the same party of four at designated locations and times throughout the event.

Masks are required while entering and exiting the restaurants, social distancing will be enforced, and plenty of hand sanitizer will be available.

Tickets are available at http://www.southsidechamber.org/mingle. Questions? Call the Chamber at 412-431-3360 or email to info@southsidechamber.org.