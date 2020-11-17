City to install traffic calming measures on Maytide Street

The City of Pittsburgh will install traffic calming measures on Maytide Street from Saw Mill Run Boulevard to Brownsville Road in Carrick.

Data collected during the summer indicated 99% of vehicles traveling on Maytide Street exceed the posted speed limit of 25 mph, with an average speed of 36 mph. Coupled with a long crash history, this rate of speeding indicated a strong need for a traffic calming intervention.

Improvements include the construction of four speed tables on Maytide Street and traffic calming transverse pavement markings. Permanent signage and pavement markings will be installed to alert motorists of approaching speed tables.

Speed tables are midblock traffic calming devices that raise the entire wheelbase of a vehicle to reduce its speed. Speed tables are longer than speed humps and flat-topped, with a height of 3–3.5 inches and a length of 22 feet. Speed tables are commonly used on collector streets with higher volumes like Maytide Street.

Work is scheduled for the week of November 16 and is expected to last two days. Hours of construction will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents should expect full closure of the street on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and Thursday, Nov. 19 (weather pending). Flaggers and police will be on site to assist resident access as possible.

Those who have questions about this project or other traffic calming projects, may contact the Dept. of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) by email at trafficcalming@pittsburghpa.gov, or by calling 3-1-1. Learn more about DOMI's Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program at http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/domi/traffic-calming.