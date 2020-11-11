ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Police ask for help in locating missing Knoxville man

 
November 11, 2020

Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit (SVU) detectives are seeking the public's assistance in locating an endangered missing male.

William Faulk, 26, is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with short curly hair, a thin mustache and small beard.

He was last seen in Downtown Pittsburgh on November 11 around 10 a.m. Mr. Faulk is from Knoxville and is known to frequent Mt. Oliver.

If seen, call SVU detectives at 412-323- 7141.


 

