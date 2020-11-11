ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Pancake breakfast at Concord Church

 
November 11, 2020



Concord Presbyterian Church will hold a Christmas Pancake Breakfast and Vendor Fair on December 5, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The event will take place at Concord Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 1907 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 6.

Proceeds will go to holiday food baskets for those in need.

All must wear masks and be socially distant including vendors, workers, diners and shoppers. Hall capacity is 75 people per Covid-19 guidelines.


 

