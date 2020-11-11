Library branches are expanding hours

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's (CLP) phased roll out of in-person services continues with expanded hours at the branch locations.

Based on library users' feedback, they will adjust hours to include evenings starting this week. Evening hours are spread across days and CLP locations.

Branch locations in South Pittsburgh will increase their hours to:

Carrick: Tuesday, noon - 7 p.m .; Wednesday, noon - 7 p.m .; Thursday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m .; Friday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m .; and, Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Knoxville: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m .; Wednesday, noon - 7 p.m .; Thursday, noon - 7 p.m .; Friday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m .; and, Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

South Side: Tuesday, noon - 7 p.m .; Wednesday, noon - 7 p.m .; Thursday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m .; Friday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m .; and, Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.