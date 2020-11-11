Gingerbread house competition goes virtual

A treasured Pittsburgh holiday tradition – the annual Gingerbread House Competition – will return in 2020 in a new virtual format that once again will showcase hundreds of talented individuals, families, organizations, students and chefs who create gingerbread masterpieces.

To enter the 18th annual Gingerbread Competition, individuals can upload photos of their gingerbread creations through November 15 by visiting www.pittsburghpa.gov/gingerbread. A panel of judges will then choose award recipients.

Beginning on Friday, Nov. 20, an online gallery will feature photos of all entries and offer individuals viewing the gallery an opportunity to vote for the new People’s Choice award winner.

“The City of Pittsburgh is proud to serve as the presenter of this popular holiday tradition, and we’re excited to design a new format that will allow the display to take place as a virtual display,” said Special Events Manager Brian Katze.

The Gingerbread House Competition and Display launched in 2002 when Downtown hotels held a competition to benefit the Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund. Since then, the competition has attracted thousands of entries displayed at PPG Place before moving to the City-County Building Grand Lobby in 2019.

For details, visit www.pittsburghpa.gov/gingerbread.