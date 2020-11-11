City offering a way to recycle campaign signs

With election season coming to an end the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works, in conjunction with the Clean Pittsburgh Commission, has an opportunity for residents to take their civic engagement to the next level by recycling their campaign yard signs.

Drop off locations will be available at three Department of Public Works Divisions across the City of Pittsburgh. Drop offs will be accessible Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will run from through December 4.

Both the plastic film and the metal stands that make up election campaign signs are recyclable. Participants must sperate the materials before dropping off at one of the city's Division locations.

Those who are part of a community group and interested in organizing a local pickup for signs should visit this registration link to register: https://pittsburghpa.gov/dpw/volunteer-apps/volunteer-form/index.html.

"It is hard to drive on any street and not notice at least one campaign sign," said Omoye Aikhuele, City of Pittsburgh recycling specialist and member of the Clean Pittsburgh Commission. "These signs cannot be collected through the curbside recycling program, and unfortunately, most of them will end up at the landfill or as litter. Offering drop off locations will minimize waste and allow us to capture these materials; both of which can be recycled through special programs."

Three Department of Public Works Division Drop-Off Centers will be available from 6 a.m – 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are:

East End Drop-Off Center, 2nd Division of Public Works, 6814 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208, 412-665-3609.

Hazelwood Drop-Off Center, 3rd Division of Public Works, 40 Melanchton St., Pittsburgh, PA 15207, 412-422-6524.

West End Drop-Off Center, 5th Division of Public Works, 1330 Hassler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15220, 412-937-3054.

Residents can visit https://pittsburghpa.gov/dpw/yard-sign-recycling for more information.