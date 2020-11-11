History Center offers free admission for kids in November 

The Senator John Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum will offer free admission for kids ages 17 and under in November, through support from Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

With 370,000 square feet and six floors of award-winning exhibitions, the “Smithsonian’s home in Pittsburgh” offers a safe and spacious cultural experience for the entire family.

“Thanks to the generosity of our partner Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, we’re able to make our museums more accessible to families who are struggling after a difficult year,” said History Center President and CEO Andy Masich. “As we head into the holiday season, we invite visitors to experience our region’s history while making unforgettable memories at the History Center and Fort Pitt Museum.”

At the History Center, kids can:

Explore the Neighborhood of Make-Believe featuring the original set and puppets from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood;”

Throw a touchdown pass to legendary Steelers and score the winning goal for the Penguins inside the two-floor Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum;

Take the stairs to exercise your body and mind in the UPMC SmartSteps. Punch your stamp card on all six floors and receive a FREE Heinz pickle pin;

Design Pop Art, construct bridges, and more in the interactive Discovery Place exhibition;

Come face-to-face with more than 100 influential Americans with Western Pennsylvania connections inside the History Center’s new exhibition, Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh: Works from the National Portrait Gallery.

Visitors to the Fort Pitt Museum can step back in time and discover the world-shaping events that occurred right here in Western Pennsylvania. Families can explore how Pittsburgh nearly became a permanent part of Virginia during the 18th century as part of the museum’s featured exhibition, Pittsburgh, Virginia.

The History Center and Fort Pitt Museum are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the History Center is $18 for adults, $15 for senior citizens 62+, and $9 for college students with a valid school ID. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Admission to the Fort Pitt Museum is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens 62+, and $4.50 for college students with a valid school ID. Tickets are available online or at the door.