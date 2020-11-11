ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Borough of Mt. Oliver Notice of Intent to Adopt Ordinance 989

 
November 11, 2020



The Council of Mt. Oliver Borough will consider the adoption of Ordinance 989 at their regular meeting on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fire Hall, 120 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Ordinance 989

Amending Chapter 248 of the Borough Code of Ordinances, Vehicles and Traffic, Section 62, Schedule X: Parking Prohibited at All Times. Specifically, the amendment will prohibit parking on the eastern side of Brownsville Road from north of 717 Brownsville Road to Rustic Avenue.

 

