South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Brew House Association presents "Lost & Found"

 
November 11, 2020



The Brew House Association will present a new exhibition, Lost & Found, from November 12 – December 19.

Lost & Found presents the work of ten artists who honor people, places, and objects of the past to bring new meaning to the present. Using still images, time-based media, and sculptural interventions, the artists reframe and repurpose the found and the everyday in order to discover, reaffirm, and revise their understandings of individual and collective selves.

Artists include: Hannah Altman, Brendon J Hawkins, J Houston, Aleem Hurst, Brent Nakamoto, Jameelah Platt, Zachariah Szabo, Sheila Swartz, Heidi Wiren Bartlett, and Zeal Eva.

To limit capacity on opening night, we are offering timed tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lost-found-exhibition-opening-night-tickets-127390752169

Gallery hours are: Thursdays 2– 7 p.m .; Fridays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m .; and, Saturdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 

