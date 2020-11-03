Three killed, one wounded in shootings on Beltzhoover Avenue

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers responded to a report of multiple shooting victims on Beltzhoover Avenue near Edgemont Street around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Zone 3 officers found four male victims: Malik Allen, 24, Laffayette Anthonie Gordon, 21, and Joseph Hendricks, 17. Medics pronounced two dead at the scene and transported one in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head. The third victim died as a result of the shooting.

The fourth victim, one of the 17-year-olds was in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his face.

The crime scene appears to have originated in the street and moved into a house on Beltzhoover. The shooting is not believed to be part of a Halloween party or gathering of any kind.

The Violent Crime and Mobile Crime units responded to process the scene for evidence.

Based on the investigation, Violent Crime Unit detectives are confident all shooters have been accounted for from the violence. The shooters were among those who were injured and/or killed.

Police believe the shootings were not associated in any way with the upcoming elections, a Halloween party or gathering, or recent protests.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call VCU detectives at (412) 323-7161.