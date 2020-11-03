Free Thanksgiving dinners delivered by police

Get Stuffed with Love, the annual program to deliver a free meal on Thanksgiving Day to anyone in need of one in the city, is now registering people.

The Rotary Clubs of Bethel-St. Clair and Northern Allegheny along with Holy Assumption of St. Mary Orthodox Church are again partnering to cook and assemble for deliver the Thanksgiving meals. Pittsburgh Police officers will deliver the meals on Thanksgiving Day.

Over the past 17 years, the event has gone from feeding 250 people, including homeless, shut-ins, disabled and those in need, to serving 3,800 meals and the number keep growing.

Deadline date to call in a meal is Friday, Nov. 21, no exceptions. Those in need of a meal should contact their local zone officer.

In South Pittsburgh, contact:

Zone 3: Officer Christine Luffey, 412-488-8425 or at christine.luffey@pittsburghpa.gov

Zone 6: Officer Bill Deschon, 412-937-3051 or at william.deschon@pittsburghpa.gov

In the rest of the city, contact:

Zone 1: Officer Sylvester Wright or Officer Darrick Payton, 412-323-7201 or at darrick.payton@pittsburghpa.gov or at sylvester.wright@pittsburghpa.gov

Zone 2: Officer Antoine Davis or Officer Eldridge Kimbrough, 412-255-0782 (sub station – noon-6 p.m.) or 412-255-2828 or at antoine.davis@pittsburghpa.gov or eldridge.kimbrough@pittsburghpa.gov

Zone 4: Officer Victoria Butch, 412-422-6559 or at victoria.butch@pittsburghpa.gov

Zone 5: Officer Michael Gay, 412-665-3770 or at michael.gay@pittsburghpa.gov

Those who don't need a meal, but would like to donate, should make checks payable to "The Rotary Club of Bethel-St. Clair" and write "Thanksgiving" in the memo. Checks should be mailed to SSB Bank, Attn: Heather Dieckmann, 8700 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.