City fall yard waste collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 14

Pittsburgh residents are encouraged to compost their leaves, grass, branches, and other yard debris on Saturday, Nov. 14. Participation in this program helps the environment by diverting valuable resources from the landfill.

Yard waste must be left at the curb at the usual trash/recycling pick up spot before 6 a.m., following simple guidelines. Yard debris must be in brown paper bags and not weigh more than 35 pounds. Branches must be bundled with fiber twine or natural rope in branch lengths of 5 feet or less.

What is accepted? Leaves; branches, 4-inch diameter or less; brush; and, grass.

What is not accepted? Plastic bags; metal or wire; rocks, blocks, bricks; dirt or gravel; or glass, metal or plastic.

What to do with that yard waste year-round? The City of Pittsburgh has three drop-off centers that accept yard debris. Call each center for details and hours:

East End Drop-Off Center (2nd Division), 6814 Hamilton Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15208, 412-665-3609

Hazelwood Drop-Off Center (3rd Division), 40 Melanchton St Pittsburgh, PA 15207, 412-422-6524

West End Drop-Off Center (5rd Division), 1330 Hassler St Pittsburgh, PA 15220, 412-937-3054

Yard waste that does not meet the collection guidelines will be left at the curb. More information and additional resources for yard debris disposal are available at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dpw/leaf-waste