Mt. Oliver Housing Court case for November 10
November 3, 2020
The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10:30 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:
• Frank Sciulli, 224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.
• Nicholas Romaniello, 345 Walter Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.
• Jason Reichert, 807 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.
• Jason Reichert, 813-815 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.
• GDC Investments, 211 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.
• Frank Knezevich, 1714 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.
• Bruce Liptak, 405 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.
• John Kennedy, 500 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.
• Juan Henderson, 115 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.
• Mehrouz Emamzadeh, 158 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.
• Lilac Investments, 511 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.
All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.
