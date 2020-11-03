Mt. Oliver Housing Court case for November 10

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10:30 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Frank Sciulli, 224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Nicholas Romaniello, 345 Walter Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Jason Reichert, 807 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Jason Reichert, 813-815 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• GDC Investments, 211 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Frank Knezevich, 1714 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Bruce Liptak, 405 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• John Kennedy, 500 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Juan Henderson, 115 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Mehrouz Emamzadeh, 158 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Lilac Investments, 511 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.