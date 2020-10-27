Trunk or Treat at Hill Top Presbyterian Church in Allentow

Hill Top United Methodist Church, 631 E Warrington Ave. in Allentown, will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m., in conjunction the businesses of Warrington Ave.

The event will be fully outdoors this year, and kids are welcome to stop by for candy and fresh-popped popcorn, as well as to enjoy a performance by DJ KK.

Trunk-or-Treat will be followed by a special All Hallows' Eve candlelight service at 8:30 p.m.

Facemasks and social distancing will be required at both events.