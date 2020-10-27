Trunk or Treat at Hill Top Presbyterian Church in Allentow

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Trunk or Treat at Hill Top Presbyterian Church

 
October 27, 2020



Hill Top United Methodist Church, 631 E Warrington Ave. in Allentown, will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m., in conjunction the businesses of Warrington Ave.

The event will be fully outdoors this year, and kids are welcome to stop by for candy and fresh-popped popcorn, as well as to enjoy a performance by DJ KK.

Trunk-or-Treat will be followed by a special All Hallows' Eve candlelight service at 8:30 p.m.

Facemasks and social distancing will be required at both events.

 

