Concord Presbyterian Church will hold a Pasta-To-Go Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 4-7 p.m.

The menu includes salad, spaghetti, breadsticks and dessert. Dinner is takeout only and may be picked up at 1907 Brownsville Road at the back door or at the election day food sale table. Cost is $10 for adults.

The dinner will benefit holiday food baskets for those in need.