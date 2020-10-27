East Carson Street lane shift begins Monday in South Side

Single-lane restrictions extended

PennDOT District 11 has announced a lane shift on East Carson Street (Route 837) beginning Monday, Nov. 2 weather permitting.

A westbound lane closure will occur on East Carson Street between Arlington Avenue and Seventh Street around-the-clock starting at noon Monday while crews conduct sidewalk improvements. Westbound traffic will use the center lane, while eastbound traffic will continue through the eastbound lane. Parking will not be permitted on East Carson Street between First Street and Seventh Street.

Single-lane restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Arlington Avenue and Ninth Street weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through late January. Additionally, parking and sidewalk restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Fifth Street and 22nd Street around-the-clock.

Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the work zone and parking spaces may temporarily be blocked in various locations as needed while work to occurs.