City offers Hard-to-Recycle events

The City of Pittsburgh in partnership with Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling (ECS&R) will host three neighborhood events on Saturdays this fall for collection of electronic waste and household hazardous waste that cannot be collected regularly by refuse and recycling such as TV's, computers, paints, batteries, light bulbs, chemicals, and more.

The events are scheduled from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and advance registration is required. Registration for a five minute appointment can be made online at ecsr.net/pittsburgh-recycling by selecting the preferred event or by calling the City's 311 line.

October 17, North Side collection, Pittsburgh Project parking lot at 2706 N Charles St, 15214.

October 24, East End collection, Calvary Episcopal parking lot at 315 Shady Ave, 15206.

November 7, South Side collection, Three Rivers Heritage Trail Turnaround, 15203.

Participants are required to drive to the event location and must remain in their vehicles for the duration of their visit. Social distancing guidelines will be followed for this event, and face masks are required.

Each event will be able to serve up to 240 people. Additional neighborhood events will be scheduled next year.

The city subsidizes the cost of recycling electronics and household hazardous waste, but fees apply for most items. Accepted materials and fees can be found here on ECS&R's website.

The Clean Pittsburgh Commission is sponsoring financial assistance, available upon request by contacting 311.