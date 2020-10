The Carrick Community Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, Nov. 23 to hold elections for the Board of Directors.

The meeting will be held at 25 Carrick Avenue at 7 p.m.

Board of Director candidates are: Amy Byard; Laura Doyle; Ronald Jardini; Donna McManus; Imma Raffaele; Christopher Small; Gordon Sullivan; and, Carol Williams.

All members in good standing may cast a vote