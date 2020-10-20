Unoccupied delivery truck rolls down hill into a home on Mount Washington

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire 27 Engine and Pittsburgh Police from Zone 3 responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a home in the 100 block of Virginia Avenue around 5 p.m. on October 15

The driver of an Amazon delivery truck told police he was parked on a steep hill with the parking brake engaged on intersecting Cuthbert Street. He said he was out of the vehicle delivering packages when it rolled down the street onto Virginia Avenue.

The delivery truck clipped a vehicle on Virginia Avenue before hitting a house. There were no injuries. People's Gas arrived to turn off gas lines as the delivery truck had struck a meter. Permits, Licenses, and Inspections was called to inspect the integrity of the structure.