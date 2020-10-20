ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Mt. Oliver shooting investigated

 
October 20, 2020



The Allegheny County Police Department’s (ACPD) General Investigations Unit is assisting the Mt. Oliver police in investigating a shooting on Friday, Oct. 16.

County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 1700 block of Arlington Ave. First responders found three adult victims, all with non-life-threatening injuries to the lower extremities. The victims, two women and a man, were taken to area hospitals where they are all expected to survive. ACPD General Investigations Unit detectives are initiating the investigation with the help of the Medical Examiner’s mobile crime lab, for scene processing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

 

