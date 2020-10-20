Warrington Avenue will be part of city's Avenues of Hope initiative

Mayor William Peduto and the Urban Redevelopment Authority have formally launched the“Avenues of Hope” initiative to reprioritize business district investments in diverse city neighborhoods.

Avenues of Hope is a place-based, people-first approach that intervenes across all layers of successful, healthy, and sustainable Main Street development in largely Black and diverse neighborhoods across Pittsburgh, focusing on seven major business corridors. This initiative seeks to invest in existing small businesses and residents, supporting the inclusive growth of these neighborhoods.

The initiative intends to boost neighborhoods and help support middle-class jobs, families and entrepreneurship. The URA focus will be on housing investment, workforce connectivity, commercial corridor activation, façade renovations, and other impactful MWBE and small business supports.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will assist with paving, sidewalk improvements, traffic calming and pedestrian enhancement, and Public Works will assist in land maintenance, with the assistance of City Planning.

Avenues of Hope will also have an affordable housing component and work in conjunction with the City/URA Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

“Retail follows rooftops. By supporting both business districts and high-quality affordable housing, Avenues of Hope will bring a holistic approach to community revitalization,” Mayor Peduto said.

The avenues currently targeted for the program are Homewood, Larimer, Centre, Perrysville, Chartiers, Warrington and Irvine Street in Hazelwood.

“The URA was asked by the city to prioritize development with a focus on building Black wealth and community health. What would it mean to intentionally drive investment into Black neighborhoods in a way that centers the preservation and celebration of Black life in Pittsburgh? Avenues of Hope takes the first step towards this kind of holistic community revitalization, revealing economic justice is about action, not rhetoric,” said Diamonte Walker, deputy executive director of the URA.