Roosevelt PreK-5 receives 'Hometown Grant' from Steelers

Accepting a $10,000 Hometown Grant from the Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Roosevelt PreK-5 administration members (from left) Angela DeSarro, Lisa Reiner, Kelly Leiby, Sue Schroeder, Kristen Loeffert, Lisa Dees, Leah McCord along with Pittsburgh Steelers mascot Steely McBeam.

Pittsburgh Roosevelt PreK-5 School in Carrick was presented with a $10,000 "Hometown Grant" last week from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Hometown Grant will enable Roosevelt's Food Service Department to purchase Grab N' Go breakfast kiosks for students to pick up meals while learning remotely and once they return to a classroom setting.

Pittsburgh Roosevelt PreK-5, a Fuel Up to Play 60 school, has been hosting online learning for students since the school year began. With children learning from home during the pandemic, many families struggle to meet their nutrition needs. This equipment will increase student access to healthy food options to fuel their minds for learning.

Fuel Up to Play 60 is a partnership between local dairy farmers and the National Football League that encourages students to eat nutritious meals, including dairy, and exercise for 60 minutes a day. Hometown Grants are awarded to schools to strengthen programs geared towards keeping students active and healthy.