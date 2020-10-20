PRC holds household chemical collection

The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will host a household chemical collection event on Saturday, Oct. 31, in Allegheny County to provide Pennsylvania residents with an opportunity to safely and cost effectively dispose of common chemicals such as cleaners, paints, stains and varnishes, batteries, motor oil and pesticides.

The next PRC household chemical collection will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the North Park Swimming Pool parking lot.

A $20 fee will cover the cost of disposing up to 10 gallons/50 pounds of aerosol cans, automotive fluids, chemistry sets, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaners, mercury thermometers, paint products, pesticides/garden chemicals, photo chemicals and pool chemicals. Oversized loads will be subject to a fee of $20 per additional 10 gallons/50 pounds at the discretion of on-site staff. Participants will also pay $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per pound of liquid mercury.

At this event, PRC will incorporate safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic including the new fee structure and an advance registration system required by the PA Department of Environmental Protection.

“This year PRC has introduced new procedures at its six household chemical collection events including advance registration and a new fee structure to reduce the number of interactions occurring between event participants and staff to promote safety during the current COVID-19 outbreak,” according to PRC Interim Managing Director Sarah Alessio Shea. “All PRC staff members in attendance adhere to the most current safety protocols issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and local health authorities, which includes the wearing of face masks.”

Participants at collection events must adhere to the following guidelines: Register online in advance; place all items in car truck or truck bed; wear a mask when speaking with on-site personnel; remain in vehicle at all times; bring exact change or check payable to PRC; and, visit PRC’s website for updates before attending the event.

Participants must register in advance at www.prc.org/HHWregistration.

For more information, visit www.prc.org or call 412-488-7452.