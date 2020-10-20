City announces disability service facilitator program to improve compliance and access

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) into law and recognition of the gaps in service that remain for people with disabilities here in Pittsburgh, the city is implementing the Disability Service Facilitator Program to ensure efficient, integrated service to the disability community while minimizing potential violations to the ADA by City actions.

This program will increase efficiency and quality of services, and help the city comply with all state and local accessibility laws.

All employees of the City and the departments they serve are required to be in compliance of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In addition to the city's ADA Coordinator, the newly chosen Disability Service Facilitators will help to increase comprehensive support for people with disabilities by making systemic changes to service.

"The city is a large entity serving a diverse community that interfaces with each city department differently. The Disability Service Facilitator program is a significant and meaningful step toward making the city's disability inclusion efforts more holistic and robust," said Hillary Roman, City of Pittsburgh ADA coordinator.

The responsibilities of Disability Service Facilitators will include:

Act as a liaison between the department and the ADA Coordinator.

Possess an understanding of how the ADA interfaces with their department

Advise department director and ADA Coordinator of ADA policy, protocol, implementation, and related accessibility issues.

Work with department and ADA Coordinator to develop action plans to resolve areas of noncompliance and increase equitable delivery of services.

Serve as point person for implementation of their department's accessibility measures.

Attend City-County Task Force on Disabilities meetings as necessary.

Attend online or in-person trainings on ADA compliance.

Each director has selected a permanent staff member to oversee their department's ADA compliance. This staff member will understand how the ADA works in their department and oversee resolution of potential issues and will influence front-line practices as they relate to ADA compliance.