Zoning Board hearing for November 5

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Zone case 198/20 on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Darrell Brannon, applicant, and Pancham Tamang LLC, owners, for 2122 Brownsville Road, parcel 95-G-256, in the 29th Ward (Zoning District LNC-RID-L).

Applicant requests to install emergency generator for cell tower.

Special Exception: 916.06: Waiver of residential compatibility standards for noise level, maximum 45db permitted, 65.4db requested.

Zone case 201/20 on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of David Roth, applicant, and Godmother Properties LLC, owners, for 108 Kenova Street in the 18th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests to install one-car parking pad at side of two-story single-unit dwelling.

Special Exception: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 1’ requested.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.