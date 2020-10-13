Voter registration deadline is October 19 for upcoming 2020 Election

Pennsylvania residents who wish to vote in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 election must be registered by Monday, Oct. 19. Registered voters who have moved or changed their name or party affiliation also must notify the Elections Division by October 19.

To qualify to vote, one must be a United States citizen at least one month prior to the election, a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district at least 30 days before the election, and 18 years of age on or before the day of the election.

The easiest and fastest way to apply or make a change is by using the state’s online voter registration process at www.votespa.com. Those applicants who have a driver’s license or PennDOT identification card can link their signature on file with PennDOT to their voter record. The record will then be electronically transferred to the Allegheny County Elections Division for processing and approval.

Applicants who do not have a Pennsylvania driver’s license or identification card may upload a digital image of their signature or print, sign, and mail the completed online application to the Elections Division.

For those individuals who are unable to print the application, they may request that the Pennsylvania Department of State mail them a signature card to complete and return to the Elections Division. All printed online applications and signature cards must be received in the Elections Division no later than 5 p.m. on October 19.

Individuals may register by applying in person Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Elections Division Office in the County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, downtown Pittsburgh.

Registration-by-mail forms also may be used to register or to change a name, address or party affiliation. These forms are available at Armed Services Recruitment Centers, Area Agencies on Aging as well as many branches of the U.S. Postal Service and state, county, and municipal offices. Registration-by-mail forms must be received in the Elections Division by 5 p.m. on October 19.

Once the form is completed and returned to the Elections Division, approved applicants will receive a Certification of Voter Registration. Allegheny County residents who have questions may call the Elections Division at 412.350.4510. Voters can also check their Voter Registration Status online.

Voters are reminded of the following:

• If you have already applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot, you cannot apply again at the Elections offices

• State law requires that voters return their own ballot; they may not return the ballots of others

• Voter registration forms will be available at the offices, but are not able to be processed on-site; voters will have to wait until their applications are processed and return to apply for their ballot on a future date

• Masks or face coverings are required in the offices and physical distancing will be followed