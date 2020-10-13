Order your pies from SSCC annual Pie Sale

The South Side Community Council is taking orders for this year's Pie Sale.

The pies are 10 inch Gardner Pies and come frozen with baking instructions, except Pecan which is fully cooked. All orders need to be in by November 6, and pick up is Friday, Nov. 20, from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m.-noon at Prince of Peace Parish Center, 81 S. 13th Street.

The Pie Sale order form is available at http://www.southsidecommunitycouncil.org/pie-form-2020/ to download and send to South Side Community Council, 2005 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh PA 15203, or drop it off at 2421 Jane Street. Any questions concerning the pie sale should be directed to Kathleen Petrillo at 412-554-1870 or email kathleenpetrillo@hotmail.com.