Flu shots at Saints, Ain'ts and Souls

Abiding Missions is holding its sixth annual All Saints, Ain’ts and Souls Harvest Festival and Memorial Service on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The festival will take place in Allentown at 731 Excelsior St., Pgh., PA 15210. The day will include flu shots and a COVID clinic, a Pumpkin Patch with pumpkin carving for children, a Free Clothing Store with bags provided and a rolling outdoor memorial service.

There will also be an opportunity to help build an outdoor memorial to remember those who have died and those separated from family, friends and community.

Registration is required by calling 412-481-1161. Children must be accompanied by an adult.