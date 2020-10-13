Apply now for Carrick Community Council Board

Carrick Community Council (CCC) is seeking neighborhood residents who are interested in rolling up their sleeves and getting involved in their community.

The CCC is looking for candidates to serve on its Board of Directors. Applications are available at carrickpa.org or at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick and must be submitted by October 20, 2020.

Elections will be held at the CCC's public Membership Meeting at 7 p.m. on November 23 at 25 Carrick Avenue.