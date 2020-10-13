Trick or Treaters are welcome in city, with appropriate COVID-19 precautions

The City of Pittsburgh is urging resident to follow safety protocols during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for upcoming trick-or-treating this Halloween.

The official City of Pittsburgh trick-or-treating hours will be 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, but following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention many behaviors will have to change this year.

Residents are urged to:

• Trick-or-treat only with family members

• Wear cloth facemasks as well as Halloween masks

• Carry hand sanitizer

• Distribute candy by leaving it outside, and not have in-person and face-to-face interactions at the door

• Follow social distancing on sidewalks, and when approaching homes where others are getting candy

• Not attend indoor costume parties

Like any other year, motorists are asked to be especially vigilant on Halloween night, decrease speeds and increase awareness of trick-or-treating children and families.