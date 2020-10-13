ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Trick or Treaters are welcome in city, with appropriate COVID-19 precautions

 
October 13, 2020



The City of Pittsburgh is urging resident to follow safety protocols during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for upcoming trick-or-treating this Halloween. 

The official City of Pittsburgh trick-or-treating hours will be 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, but following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention many behaviors will have to change this year. 

Residents are urged to: 

• Trick-or-treat only with family members 

• Wear cloth facemasks as well as Halloween masks 

• Carry hand sanitizer 

• Distribute candy by leaving it outside, and not have in-person and face-to-face interactions at the door 

• Follow social distancing on sidewalks, and when approaching homes where others are getting candy 

• Not attend indoor costume parties 

Like any other year, motorists are asked to be especially vigilant on Halloween night, decrease speeds and increase awareness of trick-or-treating children and families. 

 

