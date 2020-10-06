PWSA is now offering new lead line reimbursement program

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is adding a new private lead service line reimbursement program to its list of Community Lead Response Programs. By following a few easy steps, PWSA's water service customers can work with a private plumber to complete private side lead service line replacements and receive a minimum of a $1,000 reimbursement.

Those who are concerned about a lead service line at their property can complete the work quickly while PWSA works towards its goal of systematically replacing all lead service lines by 2026. This program is an expansion of their existing private lead service line replacement offerings, with more income eligibility tiers available.

Water service lines are a joint responsibility, with the portion between the water main and the curb box belonging to PWSA and the portion from the curb box to the home belonging to the homeowner.

This program is based on a tiered income eligibility, administered by Dollar Energy Fund, starting at 300% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) and 100% reimbursement. Those households making between 300% and 400% of the FPL will receive 75% reimbursement and those making between 400% and 500% of the FPL will receive 50%. Those making over 500% of the FPL, or simply do not want their income verified, will receive a $1,000 stipend after work is completed. Both tenant and homeowner income can be used to qualify for this program, although the homeowner must initiate the work.

To simplify the process, PWSA has coordinated with local licensed plumbers to compile a list of companies that will complete the work on the terms set out by PWSA. This includes not charging you for the amount PWSA will reimburse if you allow the check they issue to be co-written to you and the plumber. This means customers will not be expected to pay any money upfront while waiting to be reimbursed. PWSA believes working with these plumbers will make the process easier, customers may work with any licensed plumber they choose.

After income is verified, the plumber will complete an estimate for the replacement work. PWSA will review the estimate and confirm the exact reimbursement amount. Once the work is complete, a check will be co-written to the homeowner and private plumber.

To begin the reimbursement process, customers should contact Dollar Energy Fund at 866-762-2348. For any questions about the program, contact the PWSA Lead Help Desk at 412-255-8987 or at LeadReimbursement@pgh2o.com.

For more information on PWSA's Community Lead Response, visit http://www.lead.pgh2o.com.